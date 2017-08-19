Box Office: Annabelle:Creation BEATS Bollywood Release Bareilly Ki Barfi On Day One!

This week, moviegoers have three amazing films to watch- Bareilly Ki Barfi, Annabelle: Creation and Partition: 1947. Huma Qureshi’s Partition:1947 tells us the untold story behind Partition while Bareilly Ki Barfi is a light hearted romantic comedy, Annabelle: Creation is a popular franchise horror. Three films of three completely different genres have hit the big screen this weekend.

Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao has collected Rs 2.25 crore net approx on day one while Partition: 1947 has opened equal to zero occupancy, despite being a critically acclaimed film.

The other release of the weekend is Hollywood horror film, Annabelle: Creation. The popular Conjuring franchise film has seen a worldwide release before it hit theatres in India yesterday. With the Conjuring franchise being very popular in India, the film has done a huge business of Rs 4.50 crore (45 million) net approx on day one in India. Adding the preview collection from Tuesday to Thursday i.e Rs 2.25 crore net approx, Annabelle: Creation has done a total business of around Rs 7.25 (72.5 million) crore. Annabelle: Creation is expected to remain strong in the popular circuits and rake in good numbers from the multiplex.

Annabelle 2 Creation is said to be the prequel of the Hollywood’s horror movie Annabelle that was released in the year 2014. Annabelle: Creation is a story about how several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.