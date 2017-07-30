Box Office: Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan Sees A Massive Growth On Saturday

Arjun Kapoor And Anil Kapoor’s Mubarakan has been winning hearts of the audience with its entertainment quotient. The family entertainer received rave reviews and went on to become a must watch for young and old alike.

‘Mubarakan’ has been appreciated for it’s clean and pure comedy with no double meaning jokes and inappropriate scenes making it a perfect family entertainer. The film is not only loved by the audience but also appreciated by the critics.

The comedy film saw a huge growth of 41% on Saturday. While normally films see a drop on Saturday, ‘Mubarakan’ not only restrained from a drop but saw a growth of 41% which is a rarity for any Bollywood film.

The film raked 7.25 crores 72.5 Million on Saturday. Total collection on Day 2 is 12.25 Crores (122.5 Million). ‘Mubarakan’ continues to win hearts with it’s light hearted comedy.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

‘Mubarakan’ has been touted as one of the best family entertainers of the recent times. In the age of slapstick and adult comedies, ‘Mubarakan’ stood out with it’s family entertainment values.

The film revolves around a big fat Indian wedding mixed with a confusion of twins separated at birth to be cousins. With the double role played by Arjun Kapoor and supported by the power packed performance of Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty.

Anees Bazmee has yet again presented a film by a family, of a family and for a family. Sharing his thoughts on the love the film is garnering he said,

“I am extremely happy that audiences are enjoying the film and the postive word of mouth is bringing all families to the theatres. The masses are getting their entertainment and the whistles and the claps in the theatres that I have seen is very gratifying.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Murad Khetani & Ashwin Varde from Cine1 Studios is running successfully worldwide.