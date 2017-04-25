Box Office: Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 Earns Rs 500 Crore Even Before The Release!

‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ is setting new benchmarks with its majesty even before its release. ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ was loved by everyone and broke box office records and the second instalment promises to be even bigger and grander! The franchise has a huge fan following owing to its larger-than-life content and fans are eagerly looking forward to watching Prabhas, and the entire cast goes a notch higher than its predecessor in giving the audience a splendid cinematic experience.

The second instalment of the film is all set to release in 6500 + screens across India. The film is expected to witness a blockbuster opening at the Box Office. The film has already done an outstanding pre-release business with its theatrical and TV rights in India.

The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights have been reportedly sold for Rs 40 crore while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights have been sold for a whopping Rs 130 crore. The theatrical rights in Karnataka have been bought for Rs 45 crore (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) while Kerala rights have been sold for Rs 10 crore.

However, the Hindi rights have not been sold to anyone as Karan Johar’s backing the release of Hindi version In India. Thus, he would be sharing a percentage of the revenues of the film with the film’s producer Arka Mediaworks.

Now coming to overseas film rights, reportedly, North America (The USA and Canada) has been sold for Rs 45 crore for the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions. The first part of the hit franchise had received an immense response in the USA, and the collections of the film are expected to be double this time as Baahubali 2 is releasing in around 900 screens in the US.

The pre-release business of Baahubali is immense and not just with theatrical rights, but even satellite rights have been sold at whopping cost. As per media reports, Sony TV Network has paid Rs 51 crore for the Hindi satellite rights while Star TV has also got rights for Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. As of now, the pre-release business has already crossed Rs 500 crore.

Now that the film is releasing in 6500 screens with the makers of the film trying to bring the number close to 7000, do not get surprised with the huge opening figure of the film on its first day. Also, as April 28 is not a holiday, the collections might be a little less than expected but still would be called as huge considering the lavish release in India. The first part of the film had collected around Rs 60 crore worldwide on its first day

After years of wait, the second instalment to the Baahubali series is ready to hit the theatres. It’s going to be bigger, better and grander. Directed by S.S Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion in cinemas on 28th April 2017.