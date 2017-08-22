Box Office: Bareilly Ki Barfi, Annabelle: Creation First Monday Business!

Annabelle: Creation is leading in a big way at the Box Office, Bareilly Ki Barfi collects decent on first Monday.

After Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was a success, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi added spice to the otherwise dull box office. The film is winning hearts of the audience with its unique and interesting storyline. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is steadily earning at the Box Office and has crossed 100 crore mark by the end of its second weekend.

Talking about Bareilly Ki Barfi, the film opened to a slow start on its first day but picked up well by the end of the weekend. Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao collected Rs 2.25 crore net approx. on day one.

Bareilly Ki Barfi further collected Rs 3.75 crore (37.5 million) net approx. on Saturday and Rs 5 crore (50 million) net approx. on Sunday. The film ended its first weekend with respectable figures on board. However, Monday witnessed the first drop of around 15% from its previous day. Bareilly Ki Barfi has earned Rs 1.75 crore (17.5 million) net approx. on its first Monday, taking its total 4 days collection to Rs 13 crore net approx.

In order to survive for more few days at the Box office, the film has to continue putting decent figures in the coming days.

On the other hand, Hollywood horror film Annabelle Creation has overtaken Bollywood release Bareilly Ki Barfi with a good margin. So far the film has collected Rs 26 crore net approx. in India.

Annabelle 2 Creation is said to be the prequel of the Hollywood’s horror movie Annabelle that was released in the year 2014. Annabelle: Creation is a story about how several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

