Box Office: Could Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Beat Salman Khan’s Sultan Worldwide Collection?

The much awaited Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, which is based on the real-life story of wrestler-coach Mahavir Phogat and his two daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat, is receiving rave response all over. The film is roaring high at the Box Office since day 1 and is breaking new record each day. Not only in the domestic market, Dangal is doing well overseas too.

Nitesh Tiwari directorial Dangal is inching close to Rs 500 crore mark in worldwide business. The film has grossed Rs. 353.50 crore in India (262.71 crore nett) and around Rs. 140 crores in Overseas. The total worldwide collection of Dangal stands at Rs 493.50 crore after 10 days. The collection of the film Dangal is expected to cross Rs 600 crore mark worldwide but difficult it would be difficult to beat PK record. Well, the overseas collection could have been better as only Australia and US / Canada have turned out to be profitable for the film than other countries.

