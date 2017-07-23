Box Office: Dunkirk, Munna Michael, Lipstick Under My Burkha Second Day Collection

Two Bollywood films and one Hollywood film released this Friday. Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael, Konkana Se Sharma starrer Lipstick Under My Burkha and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk released.

Both Bollywood films are two completely different in their genre. Lipstick Under My Burkha talks about the issues of women sufferance and empowerment, which brings an interesting approach towards the film. On the other hand, Munna Michael is an out and out massy entertainer for the audience.

Hollywood film Dunkirk is set during the Second World War. It is written, co-produced and directed by Christopher Nolan. The film stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles among others.

Munna Michael collected Rs 6.63 crore net approx. on first day. On second day the film had a drop and collected Rs 6 crore net approx. The total two day collection is Rs 12.63 crore net approx.

Lipstick Under My Burkha on day one collected Rs 1.10 crore net approx. On second day there was a good growth and the film collected Rs 1.86 crore net approx. The total two day collection is Rs 2.96 crore net approx.

The Hollywood release Dunkirk is doing very well in Mumbai. The film has only released in English. On the first day the film collected Rs 3 crore net approx. On second day it had a good growth, and collected Rs 7 crore net approx. The total two day collection is Rs 7 crore net approx.