Box Office: Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central Opens On A Positive Note

Lucknow Central film which is based on a real-life story opens on a positive note at the box office.

The film has garnered 2.04 cr on its opening day followed by a positive word of mouth.

‘Lucknow Central’ is an intense drama film exhibits a real-life tale of a group of inmates that form a music band in order to escape the jail. The film thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination.

The film brings to celluloid power-packed actors like Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq to name a few.

Lucknow Central has been witnessing a good word of mouth by the audience and critics alike for its unique content and settler cast

The film also received appreciation from various B-towns celebs like Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Bollywood directors like Anand L Rai, Nishikant Kamat. It was also praised by veteran actors Salim Khan, Helen and Prem Chopra.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.