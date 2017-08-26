Box Office: A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz And Qaidi Band First Day Business!

This Friday, three Bollywood films have hit the screens. A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Qaidi Band have released at the Box Office. All the three films are of different genres, having a specific target audience.

With Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, ‘A Gentleman’ should have witnessed best footfalls on day one. However, the film has failed to draw the audience to the cinema halls and the reason can be Ganesh Chaturthi Festival. It was really not an effective holiday as people were busy with the festivities.

As per early estimates, A Gentleman has earned Rs 3. 50 crores (35 million) net approx on day one, which is below the expected figures. The film has received mixed reviews from the audience as well as from the critics. Now it remains to see if this really affects the film’s business over the weekend. Compared to how some of the high profile films have done in 2017, A Gentleman should have received the best start at the Box Office.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is yet another solo starrer for Nawazuddin Siddiqui has earned Rs 1.25 crore (12.5 million) net approx on day one. The best case scenario for Babumoshai Bandookbaaz could have been around Rs 2 crore. However, going through ‘A Gentleman’s first-day figures, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has taken a decent start.

Yash Raj film ‘Qaidi Band’, which marks the debut of Aadar Jain and Anya Singh, has done a business of Rs 15 Lakhs and is not surprising. It is coming across as a non-starter and surprising there was no buzz around the film despite being under YRF banner.

Amole Gupte’s film ‘Sniff’ which is meant for kids, has done similar business as Qaidi Band. Other Bollywood film Muskurahatein has done business under Rs 5 lakhs.

