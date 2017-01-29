Box Office: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Kaabil Fourth Day Collection

Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil has not shown that great collections as compared to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. Kaabil had a good growth on Saturday of 40%.

On day one Kaabil collected Rs 8 crore net approx.(80 million). On day 2 the film showed a growth of around 90% Rs 15.50 crore net approx (155 million). On day 3, Kaabil went below its day one business, collected Rs 7.50 crore net approx (75 million). On day 4, the film had a good growth of 40%. Hrithik Roshan starrer collected Rs 10.75 crore net approx (107 million). Taking the total collection to Rs 41.75 crore nett approx. (417 million).

Sunday collections might get affected because of the cricket match. Then the week day starts which is generally crucial and will decide the fate of the film.

However, Rakesh Roshan has come up with a unique romantic story. The film is about two visually impaired people, played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. The film portrays a beautiful world of a blind couple and how their world is plunged into darkness after a shocking incident. Both the films stand strong with their powerful storyline.