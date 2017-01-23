Box Office Prediction: Will Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam Starrer Kaabil Will Emerge Winner At The Box Office?

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil is all set to release on January 25, 2017. Directed by Jazbaa director Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan

Kaabil is the first big release of the year alongside Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. The film has already been a talk of the down due to its huge Box Office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. After his last outing Mohenjo Daro, which turned out to be a flop at the ticket window, fans have lots of expectations from Hrithik Roshan with his much-talked film, Kaabil.

Kaabil has been made at a minimum budget of Rs 50 crores, which does not include Hrithik Roshan’s acting fees. However, the makers of the film have already sold the satellite rights and distribution rights at a high cost. The all-India distribution rights of Kaabil have been sold for Rs 42 crore whereas the overseas rights have sold for around Rs 17 crore, which ensures a good recovery of the film.

Kaabil has been making huge buzz and has the making of potential money spinner at the box office with its emotional storyline. As the film is releasing on Wednesday and not on a normal Friday, the collections of the film may be affected in the morning shows. The collections of the film should improve in the evening shows with next day being January 26, a national holiday. Kaabil will witness double digit decent opening on its first day. Considering the clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Kaabil might lag at the Box Office.

Whatever the openings of both the films will be, one thing is sure, it is going to be an entertaining week for the audience with two biggest movies as options to watch.

The entertainment factor of the film is essential so as to succeed in the upcoming weekend. It can be said that the film will do a good business in the overseas market and the metropolitan if the word of mouth publicity is positive.

Will Kaabil will be one decisive winner or loser at the Box Office? Share your views in the comments section below!