Box Office: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Kaabil First Tuesday Collection!

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer revenge drama Kaabil, which released in a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is receiving mixed reviews and is doing a decent business at the Box Office since day 1. Despite getting only 40% screen share against Raees, Kaabil is doing well and has put a decent figure on board in its first week.

Kaabil collected Rs 8 crore nett approx (80 million) on its 1st day. The film showed a good jump of around 90% on day 2 but flattered on day 3 at the Box Office. The film collected Rs 15.50 crore (155 million) nett approx on day 2, Rs 7.50 crore nett approx on day 3, Rs 10.75 crore net approx (107 million) on its 4th day, Rs 12.25 crore nett approx on its 5th day and collected Rs 4 crore (40 million) nett approx on day 6.

Kaabil has collected Rs 3.50 crore nett approx (35 million) on day 7, taking the total first-week collection of the film to Rs 61.50 crore nett approx (615 million). The revenge saga has maintained its steady pace at the Box Office and has continued to do low business on its first Tuesday also. Hrithik Roshan starrer is doing similar business as Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released on the same day on Diwali last year. If Raees and Kaabil clash was avoided, Hrithik Roshan starrer might have managed to take good pace at the Box Office and could have covered the most of the circuits.

However, Kaabil has fallen behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees that also released on Wednesday and has earned Rs 103.50 crore nett approx in its first week. Also, as per reports, unfortunately, Kaabil has leaked online, which might affect the business of the film further.

