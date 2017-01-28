Box Office: Could Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil Sustain On Third Day?

There have been two major releases, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil have released on the same day. In comparison, there have been a big difference in collections too.

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil on it’s first day of release opened low. On it’s second day film had a huge jump. The huge jump was all thanks to the Republic Day holiday. Now on it’s third day, Kaabil has gone below its day one business, which is poor. For it’s survival, the film should have got double digits.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

On it’s first day Kaabil collected Rs 8 crore net approx (80 million), on second day the film collected Rs 15.50 crore net approx (155 million) and on it’s third day the film collected Rs 7.50 net approx (75 million). Taking the total collection of day 3 is Rs 31 crore net approx.

However, Rakesh Roshan has come up with a unique romantic story. The film is about two visually impaired people, played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. The film portrays a beautiful world of a blind couple and how their world is plunged into darkness after a shocking incident. Both the films stand strong with their powerful storyline.

Now the film needs to improve this weekend to decide the fate of the film.

Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Vs Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil Day 2 Collection