Box Office: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann And Rajkummar Rao Starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi First Day Opening!

Could Bareilly Ki Barfi featuring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao take a better start at the Box office?

Bareilly Ki Barfi featuring Kriti Sanon alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao has finally released today at the Box Office. The film is getting good reviews from critics and audience alike. Though the film is receiving good reviews, it has taken a poor start at the Box Office in the morning shows.

Bareilly Ki Barfi has taken a poor start of around 10-15% in morning shows but is expected to grow further in the evening and night shows. Considering the kind of positive reviews film is receiving, Bareilly Ki Barfi’s collection will boost up by the end of the day.

The morning occupancy hardly matters to this kind of film, as there was hardly any hype around the movie. Even the promotions had been low-key. But then again, the film will be dependent only on positive word of mouth, which is positive so far.

The opening of Bareilly Ki Barfi is similar to Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium, which is considered as the silent hit film of the year. The collections of Hindi Medium were boosted up only once the first review was out. Similar is expected from Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The lighthearted rom-com is set in the North Indian town of Bareilly. The story of the film revolves around Bitti Mishra (Kriti), a bohemian, break dance lover Bareilly girl who falls deeply in love with Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar) an author. Bitti seeks the help of the local printing press-owner, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann) on her journey of love to find Pritam.

The film that is doing a right noise is said to be inspired by a French novel titled ‘Ingredients of Love’. Writer Nitesh Tiwari has adapted the book into the script and has changed the setting of the story from France to Uttar Pradesh. Also, the highlight of the film is none other than director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, who had earlier delivered a good content oriented film, Nil Battey Sannata.

