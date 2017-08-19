Box Office: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann And Rajkummar Rao Starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi First Day Business

Bareilly Ki Barfi featuring Kriti Sanon alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao has completed its first day at the Box Office. The film is getting a positive response from the critics as well as from the audience. The lighthearted love story is being appreciated by the audience, which is a good start for the film.

Bareilly Ki Barfi had taken a poor start of around 10-15% in the morning show and has collected Rs 2.25 crore (22.5 Million) net approx on day one. The film has done better business in the Delhi NCR area while other areas have performed average. Mumbai has performed poor but is expected to grow over the weekend due to the positive reviews by the audience. Despite the film set in UP, the collections there have been poor.

Last week’s release, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is currently on a good run at the Box Office, which might affect the collection of Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The lighthearted rom-com is set in the North Indian town of Bareilly. The story of the film revolves around Bitti Mishra (Kriti), a bohemian, break dance lover Bareilly girl who falls deeply in love with Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar) an author. Bitti seeks the help of the local printing press-owner, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann) on her journey of love to find Pritam.

The film that is doing a right noise is said to be inspired by a French novel titled ‘Ingredients of Love’. Writer Nitesh Tiwari has adapted the book into the script and has changed the setting of the story from France to Uttar Pradesh. Also, the highlight of the film is none other than director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, who had earlier delivered a good content oriented film, Nil Battey Sannata.