Box Office: Lipstick Under My Burkha And Munna Michael First Weekend Business!

Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Munna Michael’ finally puts up a decent figure on Sunday at the Box office.

‘Munna Michael’, starring Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal witnessed an average footfall on its first day at the Box Office. The dance-action entertainer started on an average note and continued the same trend on its second day. However, Sunday turned up in the film’s favour, giving some hopes of survival at the Box Office.

The film did a business of Rs 6.75 crore (67.5 Million) net approx on its first day. The collections of the film dropped further on Saturday. ‘Munna Michael’ collected Rs 6 crore (60 Million) net approx on its second day (Saturday). Well, Sunday turned up a savior for the film. It witnessed a good growth of around 35% from the second day. ‘Munna Michael’ has done a business of Rs 8 crore (80 Million) net approx on Sunday. Taking the total three days collection of the film to Rs 20.75 crore (207.5 Million) net approx.

Now it remains to see how Monday treats the film. ‘Munna Michael’ has to at least put up decent figure on board to continue the solid trend at the Box Office. The film has released in 3000 screens, which is quite huge and considering that, the collections of Tiger Shroff starrer are below the mark.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael is a film about a crazy Michael Jackson fan. Well, this is Sabbir Khan and Tiger’s third film together after Heropanti and Baaghi.

On the other hand, Konkana Sen Sharma’s Lipstick Under My Burkha, which is getting a huge response from the audience is doing well at the Box Office. The film made on a small budget of Rs 6 crore has done a total business of Rs 5.20 crore (52 Million) net approx in three days.

Breaking day wise Box Office collection, Lipstick Under My Burkha earned Rs 1.10 crore net approx on day one. Further collected Rs 1.86 crore net approx on Saturday and earned double to its previous day. The film that fights against the women’s rights and freedom in the society did a business of Rs 2.25 crore (22.5 Million) net approx on Sunday.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, it’s a story about four women- Shireen (Konkona Sen Sharma), Usha (Ratna Pathak Shah), Leela (Aahana Kumra) and Rihana (Plabita Borthakur). The film is getting rave reviews from the audience and critics.

Hollywood release Dunkirk has done well over the weekend. The film collected Rs 11.25 crore net approx in it’s first weekend.

