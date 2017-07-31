Box Office: Mubarakan And Indu Sarkar First Weekend Business

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan had an amazing first weekend while Indu Sarkar has witnessed a low weekend at the Box Office.

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Mubarakan did not take a flying start but eventually showed a good growth at the Box Office. After a long time audience has witnessed a family entertainer, which has managed to live up to expectations. The film is getting mixed response and especially, for Anil Kapoor’s energetic acting performance in the film. In fact, the audience is also loving Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s bonding in the film that got laughter riot in the theatres.

Released in over 2300 screens, Mubarakan did a business of Rs 5 crore (50 million) net approx on its first day. The film doubled its business on Saturday and Sunday. Anees Bazmee directorial collected Rs 7.25 crore (72.5 million) net approx on Saturday and Rs 10.25 crore (102.5 million) net approx on Sunday. The film has done a total business of Rs 22.50 crore (225 million) net approx in three days, giving respectable figures at the Box Office.

Talking about another release, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar starring Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Anupam Kher, has collected Rs 3.25 crore net approx (32 million) in three days, which is not bad considering the budget of the film.

Also, the film is mainly a target to the audience who are die-hard serious cinema lovers.

However, compared to last week’s release Lipstick Under My Burkha, which was also a content oriented film, Indu Sarkar had a low weekend.

The film is set in the 21st Century from 1975 to 1977 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had a state of emergency declared across the country.

