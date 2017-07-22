Box Office: Munna Michael And Lipstick Under My Burkha First Day Collection!

Munna Michael and Lipstick Under My Burkha first day Box Office collection.

Two Bollywood films- Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael and Konkana Se Sharma starrer Lipstick Under My Burkha has hit the screens this weekend. The audience is in a treat with two different kinds of films. Lipstick Under My Burkha talks about the issues of women sufferance and empowerment, which brings an interesting approach towards the film. On the other hand, Munna Michael is an out and out massy entertainer for the audience.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Michael witnessed a dull opening of around 15% in the morning shows and continued the same trend in the evening and night shows. The film, which released in 3000 screens, has earned Rs 6.75 crore (67.5 Million) net approx on its first day. The figures are not so impressive but the collection is expected to get a good push over the weekend. Nevertheless, only positive reviews and word of mouth will decide the fate of the film over the weekend.Nevertheless, the collections of the film are better to Tiger Shroff’s last film A Flying Jatt, which earned 6.02 crore net approx on its first day.

Munna Michael, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles, is getting a good response from the audience in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

On the other hand, Lipstick Under My Burkha is a story of four women searching for freedom but are not feeling fully free because of certain restrictions.The film has done a business of Rs 1 crore (10 Million) net approx on day one. The film has received a good response in the evening and night shows and is expected to give reasonable figures by the first weekend.

Watch Video : Audience Opinion On Lipstick Under My Burkha Proves Society Needs The Change