Box Office: OK Jaanu And xXx: Return Of Xander Cage’s First Monday Business!

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer OK Jaanu, which released last Friday, witnessed a decent start but turned out to be disappointing on its first weekend. OK Jaanu, which is an official remake of Tamil film OK Kanmani, is sharing the box-office with Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s low-budget film ‘Haraamkhor’ and Deepika Padukone‘s Hollywood debut film xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.

Well, both the films have been in the limelight and so, the collections at the Box Office were expected to be huge. Both OK Jaanu and Xander Cage have turned out to be disappointing on it first Monday at the Box Office. OK Jaanu witnessed a big drop of 50% on Monday while Deepika’s Xander Cage has also flopped at the Indian box office.

OK Jaanu collected Rs. 4 crores (40 million) nett approx on Sunday, taking the total three days collection to Rs 11.75 crore (117.5 million) nett approx. The collections on Monday dropped by 50%, which pretty much shows the fate of the film. Shaad Ali directorial collected Rs 1.50 crore (15 million) nett approx on its first Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 13.25 crore (132.5 million) nett approx. The first week of the film is expected to close at around 16-16.50 crore nett.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut film Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel has witnessed bad Monday. The film collected Rs 6.25 crore nett approx on Sunday with Monday collections dropped badly. Xander Cage collected Rs 2.50 crore (25 million) nett approx on its first Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 17.75 crore (177.5 million) nett approx. The collections of the film are surely not huge as expected but the film has got victory only as it has beaten OK Jaanu at the Box Office.