Box Office Prediction: A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Qaidi Band- Who Will Win The Battle?

‘A Gentleman’, ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ and ‘Qaidi Band’ to release at the Box Office this Friday. Which movie are you planning to watch?

This Friday, moviegoers have three big Bollywood films in the option to watch for- ‘A Gentleman’, ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ and ‘Qaidi Band’. Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘A Gentleman’ is clashing with two other releases, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Qaidi Band.

‘A Gentleman’ is coming from the director duo Raj-DK, who had got different content in each of their films including ‘99’, ‘Shor In The City’, ‘Go Goa Gone’ or ‘Happy Ending’. However, none of the films could be a huge hit. This time, its test of times.

The trailer and the songs of the film have been well received by the audience, which is one of the best things to keep the film in the limelight. Other than this, Jacqueline and Sidharth’s sizzling chemistry is building up a good buzz.

Jacqueline Fernandez’ latest films have raked in good numbers at the Box Office and her name could give a decent boost to the film’s opening. Sidharth’s last film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ opposite Katrina Kaif had witnessed a collection of around Rs. 6.75 crore net approx (Rs 67 million) on day one.

A Gentleman since it is the biggest release of all this Friday and also the most commercial, the film is expected to take a start between Rs 6-7 crore on an opening day and then word of mouth will further decide the fate of the film. However, anything above Rs 7 crore would be a bonus. As the trailer promises, ‘A Gentleman’ is a fun, entertaining, romantic and action filled film to watch for this Friday.

Talking about other two Bollywood releases, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ is expected to take an opening of around Rs 2 crore while newbies Aadar Jain and Anya Singh’s ‘Qaidi Band’ is expected to open at the range of around Rs 1 crore or less. ‘Qaidi Band’ will open to low figures because the other two have got maximum screens.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is yet another solo starrer for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. If the content of the film clicks, it could go towards a decent run ensuring a good performance at the ticket window.

Qaidi Band marks the debut of Aadar Jain and Anya Singh under the banner of YRF. The film that has been backed with strong content, has failed to create any hype among the audience. Now it remains to see how well the film performs at the Box Office.

