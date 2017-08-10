Box Office Prediction Of Akshay Kumar’s Toilet-Ek Prem Katha

After back to back debacles, latest being Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal, will Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha manage to live up to audience expectations this Friday?

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s much-awaited film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is finally releasing tomorrow, on Friday, August 11. The trailer of the film received rave reviews and looked extremely promising as a love story with a strong social message. Besides strong storyline, the trailer and the songs of the film have managed to impress the audience at a decent level.

Well, Akshay Kumar hit the bull’s eye with his last releases, Airlift, Housefull 3 Jolly LLB 2 and Rustom. Looks like he is set to recreate the box office success with his latest Bollywood outing, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh. There is no denying Akshay Kumar’s films have a huge impact on the audience, which eventually reflects the Box Office business.

From hardcore action, romance, comedy, thriller, Akshay, has tried his hand at every genre possible. This time, he has come up with another unique content that has piqued audience interest. Besides giving it a commercial touch, the makers of the film have put up elements of love story, humour, and drama.

While all the three Khans of B-town book festivals for the release of their film, lately, Akki has been picking Independence Day and Republic Day for himself. And that’s not exactly a festive holiday weekend. Also, moreover over the first-day business, Akshay’s films look at overall collections.

The film ensures that the opening day numbers would be in the range of Rs. 12.5- 14 crore approx. If the film witnesses this start, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher, would comfortably earn respectable figures in its first week itself.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a story about a woman (Bhumi), who leaves her husband (Akshay) on the first day of their marriage after discovering that their house doesn’t have a toilet. He then desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India. The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

