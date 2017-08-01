Box Office Prediction Of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma Starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal!

Will Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal manage to make it big at the Box Office and save the sinking ship at the Box Office this year?

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is all set to release this Friday, August 4. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film sees SRK and Anushka together for the third time after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The excitement for the SRK starrer release is beyond expectations among the audience. The film is making a lot of buzz since its announcement and is predicted to be a huge success at the box office

From the mini trails to songs, each and everything has been well said and written about the film. The music album of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ consists a varied range of music tracks that please each and everyone.Be it the upbeat and quirky ‘Radha’, groovy and foot tapping ‘Beech beech mein’, the Indianised ‘Butterfly’ or the soulful ‘Safar’, the songs of the film have hit the right chord.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has everything that has got the audience hooked to the film. The audience is all the more excited to witness SRK and Anushka’s sizzling chemistry that looks refreshing and like never before.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan has witnessed ups and downs with his few last releases including Raees, Fan, and Dilwale. However, Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is expected to be unique and surpass the business of SRK’s last two releases- Dilwale and Raees. The actor is expected to make a surprising comeback with this film. Eventually, the only word of mouth and critics review will decide the fate of the film at the Box Office.

Usually, SRK starrer film does not sustain after a week but with Jab Harry Met Sejal, it seems to be a different case. Jab Harry Met Sejal could mint around Rs 24-25 crores on its opening day. The film is expected to open on a better note in comparison to Raees, which released earlier this year.

The film is widely shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Budapest. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

