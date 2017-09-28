Box Office Prediction: Will Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 Emerge As A Hit This Friday?

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2 is expected to be the entertainer film of the year. Will it manage to witness a huge start at the Box Office this Friday?

As we all know the Box Office report for the year so far has not been good. The big budget films bit the dust while surprisingly, middle-budget films have managed to find audiences their way. Every Friday, expectations are high! This weekend, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2 is all set to hit the screens. The film that will see Salman Khan in cameo has created quite a good buzz and has managed to grab audience attention.

Director David Dhawan is set to bring his double dose of comedy with Judwaa 2. There is a lot of hype since the first trailer of the film was unveiled, thus, the opening box office collection of Judwaa 2 has to be in double digit. Varun’s last flick, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, had collected Rs 13 crore approx on its opening day. The actor has been a favourite of the masses and has set a new record with every release. Considering that, Judwaa 2 should take a start above Rs 10 crore approx.

The launch of chartbuster tracks Tan Tana Tan and Oonchi Hai Building has created a lot of publicity around the film. It has only helped out to increase the recall value among the audience. There’s a good buzz amongst audiences and guess what? Monday is the big national holiday too for Gandhi Jayanti, which will only help the film to put a huge figure at the Box Office. Eventually, it’s all dependent on audience verdict.

Judwaa 2 is the remake of Salman’s 1997 movie Judwaa. Do you think Judwaa 2 will be able to recreate the 90’s magic?