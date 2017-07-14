Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Starrer Jagga Jasoos First Day Opening!

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos, which has been directed by Anurag Basu has entered its first day at the Box Office.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos has hit the screens today. The film created the much-needed hype before the release and the stars promoted their much-anticipated film in all the corners. The film got delayed for quite a few reasons but director Anurag Basu and the cast of the film kept their belief and finally, it has reached the stage of release. Anurag Basu’s Barfi, which also took two years for the release, got a wholehearted reception from the audience and took it to the 100 Crore Club. The expectations from Jagga Jasoos are high as well.

The musical drama has released to 1800 screens in India and its overseas screen count is 600+. In total, the film has released to 2500 screens worldwide. Jagga Jasoos has witnessed a low opening of around 20-25% as per initial Box Office reports. The film has performed well in the big metro cities, while elsewhere it is quite dull. Mumbai and Bangalore have turned out good for the film.

The audience footfalls would entirely depend on the positive word of mouth spreads that might give a good push in collections over the weekend. The film has to reach double digits on Saturday or Sunday to showcase a sustainable growth at the Box Office. Also, since the film will enjoy a solo release, it should witness a good run at the Box Office for the entire one week.

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure romantic comedy film written and directed by Anurag Basu, and produced by Basu and Ranbir Kapoor. It tells the story of a teenage detective, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who is in search of his missing father.

(The opening of the film is based on initial reports, final occupancy rate will be updated soon)

