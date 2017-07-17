Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Starrer Jagga Jasoos First Weekend Business

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos has witnessed a decent first weekend collection.

Jagga Jasoos created the much-needed hype before the release and the stars promoted their much-anticipated film in all the corners. The film got delayed for quite a few reasons, but director Anurag Basu and the cast of the film kept their belief. The film took three years in the making and it was also an over budgeted film.

Jagga Jasoos opens to a niche audience, and more enjoyed by children. The film opened low on first Day. The film collected Rs 8.25 core net approx. On second day, Saturday, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film had a growth. The film collected Rs 11 crore net approx.

On the third day, Sunday, Katrina Kaif starrer film had a 20% growth, which is not so good for the film. Since it is a high budget film, Sunday business was important. The film on Sunday collected Rs 12.48 crore net approx. Taking the total weekend collection, Jagga Jasoos collected Rs 31.73 crore net approx. The film should have ideally collected Rs 14-15 crore net for the film to survive.

The musical drama has released to 1800 screens in India and its overseas screen count is 600+. In total, the film has released to 2500 screens worldwide.

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure romantic comedy film written and directed by Anurag Basu, and produced by Basu and Ranbir Kapoor. It tells the story of a teenage detective, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who is in search of his missing father.

