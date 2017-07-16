Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif Starrer Jagga Jasoos Second Day Collection

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos released on Friday, July 14, 2017.

Jagga Jasoos was making loud noises before its release as both the stars were seen promoting their film everywhere.

The film is a musical adventure romantic comedy film written and directed by Anurag Basu, and produced by Basu and Ranbir Kapoor. It tells the story of a teenage detective, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who is in search of his missing father.

The musical drama has released to 1800 screens in India and its overseas screen count is 600+. In total, the film has released to 2500 screens worldwide.

Jagga Jasoos witnessed a low opening of around 20-25% and had collected Rs 8.25 crore net approx on its first day, which is quite low.

On it’s second day, Jagga Jasoos showed a good growth of around 30% on it’s second day. Ranbir-Katrina starrer film collected Rs 11 crore net approx. Taking the total two day collection to Rs 19.25 crore net approx.

Jagga Jasoos has performed well in the big metro cities, while elsewhere it is quite dull. The audience footfalls would entirely depend on the positive word of mouth spreads that might give a good push in collections over the weekend.

