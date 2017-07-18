Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos First Monday Business!

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos witnesses its first drop at the Box Office on Monday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos started on a decent note but witnessed a good first weekend at the Box Office. Knowing the fact that the film took three years to reach theatres, the collections of the film are fair. Despite the delay, Jagga Jasoos has managed to earn decent and respectable numbers at the Box Office since its release. However, mixed reviews from the critics and audiences alike might have surely affected a bit of Box Office business. The film got a better start nonetheless.

Jagga Jasoos saw first drop in its collection after an amazing first weekend at the box office. The film earned approximately Rs 3.75 crore net (37.5 Million) on its first Monday, taking the total four days collection to Rs 35.48 crore net approx (354 million).

The first week business of the film is expected to close at around Rs 44 crore approx, which wouldn’t be that great. The collections of the film are coming majorly only from Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, and Bangalore. The small cities are showing no response, which is not a good sign, considering the film offers to the larger audience

Day wise collection breakdown, the film earned Rs 8.25 crore net approx (82.5 Million) on the first day, further showing its growth on the first weekend. The musical adventure collected Rs 11 crore net approx (110 Million) on Saturday and Rs 12.48 crore net approx (124 Million) on Sunday.

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure romantic comedy film written and directed by Anurag Basu, and produced by Basu and Ranbir Kapoor. It tells the story of a teenage detective, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who is in search of his missing father.

