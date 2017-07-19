Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos First Tuesday Business!

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos struggles at the Box Office after its first weekend.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos continues to drop further on its first Tuesday. The film, which received mixed response from the audience and critics alike, started on a decent note and continued to earn well on its first weekend. After an amazing weekend, Jagga Jasoos failed to draw the audience to the theatres.

Anurag Basu directorial has earned Rs 3.25 crore (32.5 million) net approx on its first Tuesday, taking the total five days collection to Rs 38.73 crore (387.3 million) net approx. Now that the collection of the film is dropping with each passing day, Jagga Jasoos might go through the real struggle to put up respectable numbers by the second weekend.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Day wise collection breakdown, the film earned Rs 8.25 crore net approx (82.5 million) on the first day, further showing its growth on the first weekend. The musical adventure collected Rs 11 crore net approx (110 million) on Saturday and Rs 12.48 crore net approx (124 million) on Sunday. The film earned approximately Rs 3.73 crore net (37.3 million) on its first Monday with Tuesday being low.

The first half of the year has been too bad. From Tubelight to Jagga Jasoos, many films have failed to live up to expectations. Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania became Box office HIT while Baahubali 2 has become the blockbuster of the year. The industry surely needs films that impress the audience as well as show up their magic at the Box Office.

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure romantic comedy film written and directed by Anurag Basu, and produced by Basu and Ranbir Kapoor. It tells the story of a teenage detective, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who is in search of his missing father.

Watch Video : Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Speaks On Tubelight Huge Loss, Jagga Jasoos And Much More