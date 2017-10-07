Box Office: Saif Ali Khan Starrer Chef First Day Collection!

Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Chef’ released this Friday at the Box Office. Directed By Raja Krishna Menon, the film is based upon the 2014 Hollywood hit by the same name, which was directed by Jon Favreau.

Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2, which released last Friday is doing fantastic business since day one and is sure that the film will remain a tough competition to Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Chef’. Chef’s content is good and people have actually liked it, but the film has started on a poor note. Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef has collected even less than Rs 1 crore net approx on its first day at the Box Office.

The film was expected to take a decent start at the Box Office considering the kind of positive response the trailer and music of the film have received from the audience. Now even if the collection doubles on Saturday and Sunday, it won’t really make any difference to the film’s performance at the Box Office.

Chef is a unique tale of a journey that Roshan Kalra (played by Saif Ali Khan) undertakes to find out his true priorities and source of happiness. It’s a story of food and love and family and togetherness, and that of a father’s rediscovery of the bond with his son.

Directed By Raja Krishna Menon, the film is based upon the 2014 Hollywood hit by the same name, which was directed by Jon Favreau. Chef stars – Saif Ali Khan, Svar Kamble, Padmapriya and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles.

