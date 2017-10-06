Box Office: Saif Ali Khan Starrer Chef First Day Opening!

While Varun Dhawan’s last week release Judwaa 2 is running successfully at the Box Office, Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef has released today. Directed By Raja Krishna Menon, the film is based upon the 2014 Hollywood hit by the same name, which was directed by Jon Favreau.

Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 is doing fantastic business since day one and is sure that the film will remain a tough competition to Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Chef’. Chef’s content is good and people have actually liked it, but the film has received a poor opening of around 10% in the morning shows. The occupancy of the film is even less than ‘Simran’ and Lucknow Central’.

Saif Ali Khan’s Chef has to strongly grow during the evening and night shows in order to put respectable figures on board by the end of the day at the Box Office. Well, films of different genres attract the audience and Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Chef’ has hit the rights chords. The film is getting a good response from the audience as well as from the critics but despite that, the film has not managed to draw the audience to the theatres.

Chef is a unique tale of a journey that Roshan Kalra (played by Saif Ali Khan) undertakes to find out his true priorities and source of happiness. It’s a story of food and love and family and togetherness, and that of a father’s rediscovery of the bond with his son.

Chef stars – Saif Ali Khan, Svar Kamble, Padmapriya and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles.