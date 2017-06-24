Box Office: Could Salman Khan Starrer Tubelight Break Aamir Khan’s Dangal First Day Business?

Salman Khan’s Tubelight has entered its first day at the Box Office. Could the film break Aamir Khan’s Dangal opening day record?

The results for the first day of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight are finally out, thanks to the advance booking. Tubelight has become the ninth highest advance of all time with the advance ticket bookings before the release. Tubelight, which marks Salman Khan and Kabir Khan’s collaboration for the third time, has witnessed an opening of around 35-40% in the morning shows. But the reviews from the critics as well as from the audience are quite average, which might affect film’s collection in coming days. There is no doubt that only positive word of mouth can sustain the film at the Box Office.

With 35-40% opening on the first day in morning shows, Tubelight has collected around Rs 21 crore (210 million) net on day one. The collections of the film are quite similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s this year release Raees. But expectations from Tubelight were quite high.

However, is the first-day collection of Tubelight higher than Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Aamir Khan’s Dangal? Well, Tubelight has done similar business to Raees but could not beat Dangal record. Raees had collected Rs. 20.42 crore on day one whereas Dangal had collected Rs. 29.78 crore net.

On the other hand, Salman Khan’s own film Sultan had collected a whopping Rs. 36.54 crore net. on its release day whereas ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ had earned Rs. 26 crore net approx. on its first day.(260 million)

Well, Tubelight’s opening figure is quite less and below expectations. It was expected to be at least around Rs 25 crore. The reason behind it may be due to the pre-Eid release, There are possibilities that the targeted audience might watch the film on Eid, which falls on Monday.

The big holiday of Eid is falling on Monday, so Tubelight will witness four- day-long weekend at the Box Office. It remains to see how well the film can make a profit outfit of the long weekend.

Now whether the collections of ‘Tubelight’ soar higher on the first long weekend, only time will tell!

