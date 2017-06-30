Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Tubelight First Week Business

Salman Khan’s Tubelight completes its first week at the Box Office and the collections are disappointing.

When you talk about Box Office king, there is no bigger actor than Salman Khan. The actor has been ruling the Box Office since years with his Eid releases. The crowd that Salman Khan film manages to pull cannot be done by many. This year’s Eid release Tubelight was expected to show the same magic at the Box Office. Surprisingly, Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight, which sees Salman Khan playing a role of innocent man, could not live up to audience expectations. The film was expected to make earth shattering records at the box office but has underperformed.

The collections of the film are dropping with each passing day, which is very unusual with Salman Khan starrer. Tubelight has witnessed another drop on its first Thursday and has earned Rs 4.25 crore (42.5 million) net approx. The film has done a total business of Rs 103 crore (1.03 billion) net approx in its first week, which is very much disappointing.

Nevertheless, Tubelight still becomes the second highest first week of the year after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The second week for the film is going to be a big struggle.

Tubelight collected Rs 20.75 crore net approx on day one (Friday) and Rs 19.75 crore (197.5 million) net approx on day 2 (Saturday). However, the total weekend business turned up well, eventually. The film did a business of Rs 22.25 crore (222.5 million) net approx on day three (Sunday), Rs 18.50 crore net approx on day four (Monday) and did a business of Rs 11.75 crore (117.5 million) net approx on day five (Tuesday). Tubelight had witnessed major 50% of drop on its first Wednesday, which is not usual with Salman Khan starrer. The film had collected Rs 5.75 crore (57.5 million) net approx on Wednesday.

Well, if the content of the film had done exceptionally well, the collections could have been on a different level altogether.

