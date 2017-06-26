Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Tubelight First Weekend Overseas Business!

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight first weekend overseas business is out and is disappointing.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s latest release Tubelight, which released across 4000 screens in India, has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience as well as from critics. Considering Salman Khan’s star power and the way his past films have earned, Tubelight was a highly anticipated film of the year. Unfortunately, the film has performed below expectations in India as well as overseas.

Tubelight has earned around $3.25-3.50 million over its first weekend. The business of the film was expected to be better in US/ Canada, which are usually better for every film. Even Gulf and UK was expected to be better but could not perform well there, maybe due to pre-Eid release. However, Nepal was quite better, might be due to the content of the film.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

United Kingdom has done a business of $300,000, US / Canada – $800,000, Gulf – $1,100,000 and Australia – $300,000. On the other hand, Nepal has earned Nepal – $140,000 at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, Tubelight has earned around Rs 40 crore net approx in two days at the domestic Box Office. The Kabir Khan directorial earned Rs 20 crore net approx on day one and Rs 19.75 crore approx on day two. Now it remains to see what sums up the first-weekend business.

Watch this space to read more on Salman Khan starrer Tubelight business!