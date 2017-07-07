Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Tubelight Second Week Business!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Tubelight has completed its two-week run at the Box Office, which was a real struggle. Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight, which sees Salman Khan playing a role of an innocent man, could not live up to audience expectations. The film was expected to make earth shattering records at the box office but has underperformed and continuous with the same trend with each passing day.

Tubelight did a business of Rs 102.57 crore (1.02 Billion) net approx in week one, which looked like a real struggle. The film continued to underperform even on its second week. The film has done a total business of Rs 12 crore (120 million) net approx in the second week, taking the total collection to Rs 114.50 crore (1.14 Billion) net approx. The film has witnessed a drop of around 88% from week one, which is obviously shocking for a Salman Khan starrer.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

In this case, the second-week figures of Tubelight are the lowest for a Salman Khan film after Veer, which did a business of 6 crore net in 2010. Tubelight has not been able to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees second week total, which was around Rs 15.90 crore net.

This make is pretty clear that the cold reviews of the audience and critics have affected the film drastically. Well, if the content of the film had done exceptionally well, the collections could have been on a different level altogether.

Watch Video : Tubelight First Day First Show Public Review | Salman Khan, Zhu Zhu, Kabir Khan, Matin Rey Tangu