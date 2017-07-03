Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Tubelight Second Weekend Business!

Salman Khan’s Tubelight has entered its second week but the collections are still disappointing. The film has witnessed a major drop in the second weekend.

The word of mouth around Salman Khan starrer Tubelight has not been well, which has eventually affected the business of the film. Fans were eagerly waiting for this Salman Khan starrer, however, the film turned out to be a major disappointing for quite a few reasons. Surprisingly, Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight, which sees Salman Khan playing a role of innocent man, could not live up to audience expectations. The film was expected to make earth shattering records at the box office but has underperformed and continuous with the same trend even on its second weekend.

.Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Tubelight earned Rs 2.50 crore (25 Million) net approx on its second Saturday with Sunday being no different. The Kabir Khan directorial collected Rs 3 crore (30 Million) net approx on second Sunday, taking the total business of the film to Rs 110.7 crore (1.10 Billion) net approx.

Tubelight did a business of Rs 102.57 crore (1.02 Billion) net approx in week one, which looked like a real struggle. The film continued to underperform even on its second weekend. This make is pretty clear that the cold reviews of the audience and critics have affected the film drastically.

Well, if the content of the film had done exceptionally well, the collections could have been on a different level altogether.