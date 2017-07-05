Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Tubelight Still Flickering On Second Tuesday

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s recently released film Tubelight is facing a real struggle to survive at the Box Office.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s recently released film Tubelight witnessed a huge drop in its second weekend at the Box Office. The film, which is receiving mixed reviews from critics and audience alike, has drastically failed to make it big at the Box Office this year. It also put up a dull show on the second Monday with earnings of just Rs 1.25 crore (12.5 million) net approx. The audience has only relied on the reviews, which has drastically affected the Box Office collection.

Well, Tuesday has been no different. Tubelight has collected Rs 1.10 crore (11 million) net approx. on second Tuesday, taking the total business of the film to Rs 112.67 crore (1.12 Billion) net approx.

With the collections of the film dropping each passing day, looks like Tubelight will have a real struggle to survive in the third week. Tubelight did a business of Rs 102.57 crore (1.02 Billion) net approx in week one, which looked like a real struggle there itself. The film continued to underperform even on its second weekend. This makes it pretty clear that the cold reviews of the audience and critics have affected the film drastically. With collections dropping each day, Tubelight to witness business in lakhs? Only time will tell!

Kabir Khan directorial Tubelight is likely to end its second week at Rs 12-12.50 crore net. In that case, it will be the worst second week for any Salman Khan movie since his 2011 film Veer.

