Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Tubelight Witnesses Major Fall On First Tuesday

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, which also stars Sohail Khan, witnesses major fall on Tuesday.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s recently released film Tubelight has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. However, the results of the same can be seen at the Box Office business. Kabir Khan directorial Tubelight started with a business below the expectation but eventually, had shown a pick on its first weekend. The film then continued with the same trend on its first Monday, which was a big holiday of Eid. Unfortunately, the same could not be witnessed on its first Tuesday.

Tubelight collected Rs 20.75 crore net approx on day one and Rs 19.75 crore (197.5 million) net approx on day 2. However, the total weekend business turned up well, eventually. The film did a business of Rs 22.25 crore (222.5 million) net approx on day three, which takes the total three days collection to Rs 62.75 crore (627.5 million) net approx.

Tubelight collected Rs 18.50 crore net approx on Monday and has done a business of Rs 11.75 crore (117.5 million) net approx on first Tuesday. The total 5 days collection of the film is around Rs 93 crore (930 million) net. Well, if the content of the film had done exceptionally well, the collections could have been on a different level altogether.

Now it remains to see what fate Tubelight has in its first week at the Box Office. If Eid continues for the audience for a few days more, then the collections are expected to be amazing, which will give a good first week total. The week might close to around Rs 106-107 crore net, which is obviously not good.

