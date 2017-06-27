Box Office: Salman Khan’s Tubelight First Monday Business!

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, which also stars Sohail Khan, performs unexpectedly on Eid.

Well, when it comes to Salman Khan films, the sky is the limit and this time again, the expectations were quite high. However, the film started with a business below the expectation but eventually, had shown a pick on its first weekend.

Tubelight collected Rs 20.75 crore net approx on day one and Rs 19.75 crore (197.5 million) net approx on day 2. However, the total weekend business turned up well, eventually. The film did a business of Rs 22.25 crore (222.5 million) net approx on day three, which takes the totally three days collection to Rs 62.75 crore (627.5 million) net approx.

Well, Monday could not be as expected. Eid surely did not turn up a good day for Salman Khan starrer. Tubelight collected Rs 18.50 crore net approx on Monday, which takes the total of 4 days collection to Rs 81.25 crore net approx. Considering a Salman film, the collections were expected something better than the weekend. However, the drop in the collection is very little than day one, which is not bad.

Now it remains to see what fate Tubelight has in its first week at the Box Office. If Eid continues for the audience for more few days, then the collections are expected to be amazing, which will give a good first week total.