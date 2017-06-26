Box Office: Salman Khan’s Tubelight Performs Well On First Weekend!

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, which also stars Sohail Khan, performs well on Sunday

After their last film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the Salman Khan-Kabir Khan duo is back with their third collaboration titled Tubelight. After long shooting schedules, promotions and much wait, Tubelight has hit the screens on June 23 and has been receiving mixed reviews. Well, when it comes to Salman Khan Films, the sky is the limit and this time again, the expectations are high. However, the film started with a business below the expectation but eventually, has shown a pick on its first weekend.

Tubelight collected Rs 20.75 crore net approx on day one and Rs 19.75 crore (197.5 million) net approx on day 2. However, the total weekend business has turned up well, eventually, The film did a business of Rs 22.25 crore (222.5 million) net approx on day three, which takes the totally three days collection to Rs 62.75 crore (627.5 million) net approx. The Kabir Khan directorial has done a good business in East Punjab, while Gujarat showed a good growth on Sunday.

The weekend figures are good but surely not excellent. Nevertheless, Tubelight has got the second highest weekend collection of the year after Baahubali 2- The Conclusion. The collections of the film are expected to be huge on Monday, which is a big national holiday. It remains to see how well the film can make a profit outfit of the long weekend.