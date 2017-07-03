Box Office: Salman Khan’s Tubelight Vs Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Second Weekend Business!

Could Salman Khan’s Tubelight beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees second weekend record at the Box Office?

Surprisingly, Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight, which sees Salman Khan playing a role of an innocent man, could not live up to audience expectations. The film was expected to make earth shattering records at the box office but has underperformed and continuous with the same trend even on its second weekend.

Tubelight earned Rs 2.50 crore (25 Million) net approx on its second Saturday with Sunday being no different. The Kabir Khan directorial collected Rs 3 crore (30 Million) net approx on second Sunday.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, the Rahul Dholakia directorial had collected Rs 4 crore (40 million) net approx on the second Saturday. Raees, which had released along with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, had earned below expectations on its 2nd Sunday at the box office. The film raked in Rs 4.75 crores on its second Sunday at the Box Office.

Nevertheless, the second weekend business of Raees was better than Salman Khan’s Tubelight. The crime thriller stood with a grand total of Rs 137.71 crores after the second weekend while Salman’s Tubelight stands film to Rs 110.7 crore (1.10 Billion) net approx.

Watch Video Salman Khan’s KICKASS Reply On Mixed Public Review For Tubelight Will Blow Your Mind