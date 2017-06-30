Box Office: Salman Khan’s Tubelight Vs Sultan Vs Bajrangi Bhaijaan First Week!

Salman Khan’s Tubelight completes its first week at the Box Office, could the film beat Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s first-week record?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not just known for breaking records of other films, but the superstar is also known for breaking his own records at the box office. However, this year’s Eid release Tubelight has underperformed. Surprisingly, Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight, which sees Salman Khan playing a role of innocent man, could not live up to audience expectations. The film was expected to make earth shattering records at the box office but has underperformed.

The collections of the film are dropping with each passing day, which is very unusual with Salman Khan starrer. Last year’s release ‘Sultan’ with its massive numbers had beaten blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ in its first week collections. The film broke all the records last year with its meaningful plot and concept. Could Tubelight beat Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s first-week business?

‘Sultan’ raked in Rs. 208.59 crore (2.08 billion) net approx. in its first week whereas ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ earned Rs. 181.30 crore (1.81 billion) net approx. on its first week.

Talking about Tubelight, the film has done a total business of Rs 103 crore (1.03 billion) net approx in its first week, which is very much disappointing.

The margin between these two figures Vs Tubelight is quite high. Well, if the content of the film had done exceptionally well, the collections could have been on a different level altogether. The second week run of Tubelight at the Box Office is going to be a real struggle.

