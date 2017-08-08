Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma Starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal First Monday Business

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal, which is receiving mixed reviews from the audience and critics, has performed poorly on its first Monday at the Box Office. The collections of the film have dropped by 55% from day one, despite being Raksha Bandhan day.

The film took a decent start and has continued with the same trend even on its first weekend. Being two biggest stars of B-town in the lead cast, the film was expected to receive a bumper start. However, that has not happened.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has collected Rs 7 crore net approx on day four (Monday), which takes the total business of the film to Rs 50 crore net approx. Now only if Tuesday performs a bit better, the film has a chance to witness a decent first-week business. The first-week business is expected to touch Rs 60 crore mark, which would be definitely below the mark.

Day wise collection break down of Jab Harry Met Sejal goes as: the film opened to 40% occupancy on day 1 but the collections didn’t really hit the roof by the end of the day. The film ended up earning Rs 15.50 crore net approx on day one (Friday). Further, Jab Harry Met Sejal collected Rs 14.25 crore net approx on day two (Saturday) with Sunday being no different. The Imtiaz Ali starrer has collected Rs 14.75 crore net approx on day three.

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is an Indian romantic comedy starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The story revolves around the two and their adventures across Europe to find Sejal’s (Anushka Sharma) engagement ring.

