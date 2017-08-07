Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma Starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal First Weekend Business

Jab Harry Met Sejal’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma earned poor over the weekend at the Box Office.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal has been receiving mixed reactions from the critics as well as the audiences. The film has performed below the mark at the Box Office. The film took a decent start and has continued with the same trend even on its first weekend. Being two biggest stars of B-town in the lead cast, the film was expected to receive a bumper start. However, that has not happened.

Jab Harry Met Sejal opened to 40% occupancy on day 1 but the collections didn’t really hit the roof by the end of the day. The film ended up earning Rs 15.50 crore net approx (Rs 155 million) on day one (Friday). Further, Jab Harry Met Sejal collected Rs 14.25 crore net approx (Rs 142 million) on day two (Saturday) with Sunday being no different. The Imtiaz Ali directorial has collected Rs 14.75 crore net approx (Rs 147 million) on day three, taking the total collection to Rs 44 crore net approx.(Rs 440 million)

The three days business of the film is fair enough but as it is SRK starrer, the collection should have touched Rs 50 crore mark over the weekend. Blame the harsh review by the audience and critics?

The film is performing good in metro cities. Mumbai has done a business of around Rs 14 crore net while Delhi / UP has done the business of Rs 8.50 crore net.

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is an Indian romantic comedy starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The story revolves around the two and their adventures across Europe to find Sejal’s (Anushka Sharma) engagement ring.

