Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma Starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal First Weekend Overseas Business!

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal holds strong in the overseas market while domestic market underperforms at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal has underperformed in India but overseas, the film has seen one of the best performances by a Hindi movie. Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to attract huge numbers at the domestic box office and has done a total business of Rs 44 crore approx in three days. On the other hand, JHMS is doing well overseas and has received the best opening of the year beating Raees with a small margin.

The film has recorded the second best opening ever in Pakistan after Salman Khan’s Sultan, which was an Eid release. According to boxofficeindia, the Imtiaz Ali directorial has earned $650,000 in Pakistan. Even in the other circuits the film is doing well and has become the tenth highest overseas opening of all time and the highest ever on non-holiday release.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has earned around $5.5 million in overseas market. United Kingdom contributes $500,000, US / Canada $1,300,000, Australia – $350,000, Gulf countries $2,300,000 and has earned $400,000 in Far East counties.

Jab Harry Met Sejal’s business in India has drastically affected due to harsh reviews by the audience as well as critics. On the other hand, SRK’s crazy fan following internationally is a well-known fact, which has helped the film to put respectable numbers over the weekend.

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is an Indian romantic comedy starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The story revolves around the two and their adventures across Europe to find Sejal’s (Anushka Sharma) engagement ring.

