Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma Starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal Second Day Business!

Jab Harry Met Sejal’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma falls flat on day two at the Box office.

Jab Harry Met Sejal’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, released worldwide this Friday. Since its announcement, the film created quite a good hype. Even the promos and songs of the film were well received by the audience, Of course, with the name Shah Rukh Khan involved, Jab Harry Met Sejal was expected to set a challenge or break some records.

Jab Harry Met Sejal opened to 40% occupancy on day 1 but the collections didn’t really hit the roof by the end of the day. The film ended up earning Rs 15.50 crore net approx (155 million) on day one (Friday). The film did not have a fantastic start at the box office and continues with the same trend on day two as well. In fact, the collections have fallen by 5% from day one.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial has collected Rs 14.25 crore net approx (142.5 million) on day two, which takes the total business of the film to around Rs 29 crore net approx (290 Million). The collections of the film have fallen flat on day two, which is surely not a good sign for the film’s fate at the Box Office in the coming days.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The collections of the film are poor at many places while Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore have performed well. If Jab Harry Met Sejal ends up earning below Rs 50 crore net approx on the weekend, this would be first SRK starrer to go below the mark on the weekend since Don 2 in 2011.

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is an Indian romantic comedy starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The story revolves around the two and their adventures across Europe to find Sejal’s (Anushka Sharma) engagement ring.

A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry (SRK) understand love and relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security, and solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of these, there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and much more.