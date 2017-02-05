Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Raees Second Saturday Business!

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raess has sucessfully reached it’s Eleventh day at the Box Office.

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Raees has been generating immense buzz. Ever since its release the film has maintained its steady growth at the Box Office. The film is getting tremendous positive word of mouth for its power-packed performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Moreover, after long, Shah Rukh Khan has tried a gangster role once again. The Box Office response could not have been this stupendous.

However, considering the star power, SRK’s Raees has been below the expectation at the Box Office. The collection of the film could have been definitely better than the current trend. The film, which released mid-week on Wednesday, January 25, has maintained its steady growth on its second Saturday.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

SRK’s Raees showed a growth of around 50% in the second week than the normal weekday’s collection. Rahul Dholakia directorial has collected Rs 4 crore (40 million) net approx on the second Saturday. This takes the total 11 days business to Rs 118.50 crore (1.8 billion) nett approx. The collection of the film is not as much as expected and could have been better on the weekend.

Interestingly, though Raees is leading ahead than Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil at the Box Office, the collection of Kaabil on its second Saturday have been as similar as to Raees. Both films have grossed similar collection on the second Saturday. This leads to neck-to-neck competition between them in the coming days. It can be said as a win-win situation for both the films. Though Raees is leading ahead than Kaabil in terms of collection.