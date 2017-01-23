Box Office Prediction: Will Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Raees Break Records On Its First Day?

The fight between both the films Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil has got intense with each passing day.

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees and Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil have not taken a sigh of relief since the release date of both the films was announced. 2017 will witness its first biggest box office clash. Nevertheless, it is going to be a treat for the moviegoers at the theaters on January 25, 2017.

Raees is releasing on a non-holiday but is expected to draw an unexpected audience on its first day. The film will enjoy good footfalls until the next day, which will be Republic day holiday. Rahul Dholakia directorial Raees looks all set for a decent Wednesday with a good response overall for the evening shows. The evening and night shows are expected to show a good response, considering the current advance booking records. Surprisingly, even on a weekday, the afternoon shows are almost full in the most multiplexes. Major theaters have already witnessed commendable advance bookings.

Talking to Business Of Cinema.com, Mr. Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow says, “Viewers definitely have great expectations from both Raees and Kaabil. The tremendous excitement surrounding both these films is not just because of the presence of huge superstars Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, but also because the respective Producers of these films are very well known for delivering commercial blockbusters. We expect both the films to do equally well on BookMyShow.

There is also another interesting element common to both films. The Directors Rahul Dholakia (Raees) and Sanjay Gupta (Kaabil) are attempting a genre that they have never tried before. This is also adding to the overall charm and curiosity value of both the upcoming releases.”

Coming to the content of the film, the trailer and songs of Raees are amazingly riding high on the minds of the audience. Raees’ is much awaited because of its strong plot and moreover, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a grey role after a long time. Also, the makers of the film have been engaged in impressive promotional techniques on the social networking sites which has kept the recall value on.

Considering the hype among the fans, the movie will evidently receive a good opening, however; the upcoming days might depend on the reviews.