Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Raees First Monday Collection

Check out Box Office first Monday collection of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released film Raees is doing exceptionally well at the Box Office. It is soon looking forward to entering 100 crore club. The film, which released in a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s revenge saga Kaabil, is living up to its name. The film is doing huge business at the Box Office.

Raees has already broken quite a few records in last five days of the release. The film has also become highest grossing film on Republic Day.

On day one, Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected Rs 20.25 crore nett approx. (202 million), Rs 26.25 crore (262.5 million) on day 2. On day three the film witnessed a big fall and collected Rs 13 crore net approx (130 million). Further, the film collected Rs 15.50 crore net approx. (155 million) on its fourth day and has collected Rs Rs 17.25 crore (172.5 million) on Sunday.

The sixth day, being a weekday, saw a significant drop in the box office collection and has managed to garner Rs 6 crore (60 million) nett approx. This takes the total six days collection of the film to around Rs 98.25 crore (982.5 million) and with this; Raees is all set to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

The film has witnessed a drop of around 55% from Friday. The extended first week of the film is set to be around Rs 112-113 crore nett. With no Hindi film scheduled for release in this week, both Raees and Kaabil have a good chance to enhance further earnings.

The hard-hitting dialogues, high octane raw action scenes and foot tapping music have left a lasting impact on cinemagoers. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.