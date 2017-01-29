Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Raees Fourth Day Collection

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees has opened well at the Box Office. The film collected well on Saturday.

On day one Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees collected Rs 20.25 crore net approx. (202 million), Rs 26.25 crore (262.5 million) on day 2. On day three there was a big fall, it collected Rs 13 crore net approx. (130 million). On day 4, collections had a growth of 20%. The film collected Rs 15.50 crore net approx. (155 million)Taking a four day total to a good Rs 75 crore net apron. (750 million)

Sunday collections might get affected because of the cricket match. Then the week day starts which is generally crucial and will decide the fate of the film.

Raees has beaten Kaabil and how.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is soaking high appreciation from across quarters. Be it the critics or the audiences, the film has won over everybody stating a common feedback on how SRK has purely treated the viewers in a never witnessed avatar before.

Raees has been generating immense buzz ever since its release. Not only is the film enjoying tremendous positive word of mouth, but is also hailed for its power packed performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.

The hard-hitting dialogues, high octane raw action scenes and foot tapping music have left a lasting impact on cinemagoers.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment Present, an Excel Entertainment Production Raees is set witnessing a successful run at the box office.