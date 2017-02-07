Box Office: Could Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Raees Sustain On Second Monday?

Here is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film second Monday Box Office collection.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees went over to shatter previous Box office records and turned the highest Republic day grosser. Moreover, after long, Shah Rukh Khan has tried a gangster role once again and the Box Office response could not have been this stupendous. The gangster film is receiving a positive response and has managed to maintain a steady pace at the Box Office after two weeks of the release. However, considering the star power, SRK’s Raees has been below the expectation and could have done better at the Box Office.

Nevertheless, the Rahul Dholakia film continues to draw audiences to cinemas in its second weekend. Raees has collected Rs 1.50 crore (15 million) net approx on its second Monday and this takes the total collection of the film to Rs 123 crore (1.23 billion) net approx. As Raees has more screens share than Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, they managed to collect more on its second Monday.

Raees collected Rs 110.5 crore in its first week and now the second-week collection is expected to touch 17 crore net, which means the film will witness a total of Rs 130 crore net approx.

Also, Raees has been banned in Pakistani, which has turned out to be a big loss for the film. Nevertheless, the makers are optimistic and looking forward to scoring big bucks at the ticket windows in domestic market as well as overseas too.