Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Raees Witnesses Amazing First Weekend!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees has been generating immense buzz ever since its release. It is currently unstoppable at the Box Office. The film is getting tremendous positive word of mouth for its power-packed performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Moreover, after long Shah Rukh Khan has tried a gangster role once again. The Box Office response could not have been this stupendous. The film, which released mid-week on Wednesday, has witnessed amazing extended first weekend at the Box Office.

On day one Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees collected Rs 20.25 crore net approx. (202 million), Rs 26.25 crore (262.5 million) on day 2. On day three there was a big fall, it collected Rs 13 crore net approx. (130 million). On day 4, collections had a growth of 20%. The film collected Rs 15.50 crore net approx. (155 million) on its fourth day and has collected Rs Rs 17.25 crore (172.5 million) on Sunday. This takes the total 5 days collection of the film to Rs 92.25 crore (922.5 million).

The collections of the film showed a good growth on Saturday and Sunday after a huge drop on Friday. The Monday business of the film is expected to be steady as compared to Friday collections.

Raees is doing well in central markets with Mumbai, South and East India being less profitable. The film is getting a huge response even beyond the country and is climbing the success ladder with ease.

The hard-hitting dialogues, high octane raw action scenes and foot tapping music have left an ever lasting impact on cinemagoers. Raees is set witnessing a successful run at the box office.

